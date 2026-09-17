Into Music: Aubory Bugg

Aubory Bugg is a singer-songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee who will issue her debut album, i think i had something once on September 18 via Dualtone Records. Bugg’s knack for truth-telling and her insights into the human heart and human condition are on full display across songs such as “the one you want to lose,” “nosedive” and “just embers now.”

i think i had something once is easily one of the most memorable debuts from an artist in any genre within recent memory and evidence that Bugg has entered the musical arena with every intention of staying around and telling stories about life from her unique perspective.

We recently spoke about the writing of i think i had something once, what it was like being known as “that girl who sings” in high school, and the rewards that can come after feeling frustrated within the creative process.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen