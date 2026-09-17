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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Aubory Bugg

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 17, 2026 at 5:30 AM CDT
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Caity Krone

Aubory Bugg is a singer-songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee who will issue her debut album, i think i had something once on September 18 via Dualtone Records. Bugg’s knack for truth-telling and her insights into the human heart and human condition are on full display across songs such as “the one you want to lose,” “nosedive” and “just embers now.”

i think i had something once is easily one of the most memorable debuts from an artist in any genre within recent memory and evidence that Bugg has entered the musical arena with every intention of staying around and telling stories about life from her unique perspective.

We recently spoke about the writing of i think i had something once, what it was like being known as “that girl who sings” in high school, and the rewards that can come after feeling frustrated within the creative process.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin