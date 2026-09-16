Into Music: Leah Wellbaum

Slothrust’s latest album, What They Grow In The Garden, is out September 18 via Equal Vision Records. With band members Will Gorin and Leah Wellbaum describing the effort as “dystopian theatre rock,” the collection is an ambitious and rewarding exploration of what it means to be human in a world which seems increasingly less in touch with its human-ness.

Produced by the band and Jordan Witzigreuter (The Ready Set), What They Grow In The Garden offered Gorin and Wellbaum to move outside the expected confines of technology in the recording process and to explore magic and whimsy while never compromising the serious nature of the lyrical themes explored.

Wellbaum recently spoke about Slothrust’s ongoing evolution, the power of attending a Philip Glass opera, the intensity of musical theatre, as well as the ways in which the band hopes to connect with and challenge its audience in live performances while supporting What They Grow In The Garden.

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