Into Music: Brad Wolfe

Brad Wolfe is a singer-songwriter and founder of the nonprofit, Reimagine, which brings people together through conversations and creative experiences surrounding grief and the most challenging moments in life.

Inspired by personal and familial experiences, Wolfe shares his own observations on love and loss in his songs, including the single “Champagne Dreams,” which is part of his ongoing series of releases, Loss, Life & Love Mixtapes. The first in that series, Vol.1, Loss, is due out in October under the Brad Wolfe and The Moon moniker.

On October 15, Reimagine will also host the free virtual summit Grief in Our Time. Information about that can be found at the organization’s official website, letsreimagine.org.

Wolfe recently spoke about channeling loss and experiences surrounding it into his music and shared some of the events which inspired him to explore grief through Reimagine.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen