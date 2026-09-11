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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Winston Liv

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Tabitha Turner

Nashville singer-songwriter Winston Liv recently released their debut album, Joan of Snark, a wide-ranging release that’s as diverse in its sonic landscapes as it is in its lyrical ones. Whether exploring insecurities, first love, bullying, or seeking autonomy, Winston Liv proves themselves as a committed and imaginative artist who we can only hope we’ll be hearing from for a long time to come. They recently spoke about the material on Joan of Snark, their passion for storytelling, and more.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin