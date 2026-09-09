Into Music: Amy Speace

Amy Speace is a singer-songwriter based in Nashville, who recently released her first collection of poems, The Cardinals, via Red Hen Press. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she found herself at a number of personal and professional crossroads. Unsure if her career in music would return to the form it took before 2020, Speace enrolled in an MFA program in Louisville, Kentucky and quickly established herself as a poet of prodigious gifts.

The Cardinals is the result of the work that she did there and here new single, “Days of Letting Go,” owes its life to a poem she had written during her thesis work, “Bluegrass Highway.”

Recorded at Skinny Elephant Studio in East Nashville and produced by Neilson Hubbard with Speace (vox), Doug Lancio (guitars), Lex Price (bass), Neilson Hubbard (drums) and Danny Mitchell (keys), “Days of Letting Go” is a firm reminder that Speace has not traded one genre for another but that, instead, she has been a poet all along.

We recently spoke about The Cardinals, her time as an MFA student in Louisville, and the source material and experiences that have inspired her throughout her career.

Speace has a performance at Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas on Wednesday, September 9, at the Blue Door in Oklahoma City on Thursday, September 10, at the Grey Dog Listening Room in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on Friday, September 11. She’ll close out her regional run with a performance in Hutchinson, Kansas on Saturday, September 12 as part of Tall Jann’s House Concerts.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

