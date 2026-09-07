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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Rafael Melo

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 7, 2026 at 11:30 AM CDT
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Gabriel Moura

Born in Brazil and now based in New York City Rafael Melo is a musician, writer, and game designer with a variety of other creative pursuits capturing his interest and imagination. Recording under the name Late Again, he has just issued the EP, I Dreamt I Was Awake, which was co-produced by Gabriel Rollinos, whose credits include Tame Impala, Toro y Moi, and Metronomy. The succinct collection of dream pop compositions explores a wide array of experiences within the human condition.

In addition to his work in the world of advertising, Melo also designed the popular video game 9 Kings, the success of which has allowed him more time to focus on his artistic pursuits. We recently discussed the broad reach of his creativity, his life in New York City, and how his father, once reluctant to encourage his creative endeavors, became his biggest fan.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Them music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin