Into Music: Blake Watt

Family Stereo is the project of singer-songwriter Blake Watt and The Thread, the debut Family Stereo LP, is out July 31 via Bella Union. The 25-year-old Watt, son of Everything But The Girl’s Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt, places his prodigious talents on full display across the intelligent and intimate collection of songs that draw on influences such as Bob Dylan and Midlake.

Watt’s lyrics carry a poetic sense of urgency, immersing listeners in the worlds he creates, leaving us eager to return and explore these territories more deeply.

Watt recently spoke about the making of the album, his writing process, and whether the music he heard at home inspired the music we hear on this new album.

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