Into Music: Bird

Janie Price performs under the name Bird and has just released Held Here Together, a collection that joins her 2025 EP Heads Or Tales and its 2026 successor Strange As Folk in a seamless fashion that spotlights Bird’s penchant for cinematic and richly nuanced songs.

Featuring collaborations with Andy Dunlop of Travis, Ally McErlaine of Texas, and Hal Lindes of Dire Straits as well as tunes she penned on her own and others taken from both The Smiths and Bob Dylan songbooks, Held Here Together is a reminder of the unique qualities of Bird’s music, a body of songs that are familiar as they are daring.

Bird recently discussed the album, her love of The Smiths, some of the more unexpected influences that found their way into the songs heard on Held Here Together as well as her recent film, You Found A Friend In Elvis, which examines the story that Roy Orbison stopped a plot to steal Elvis Presley’s body in 1977.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen