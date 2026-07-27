Into Music: Fritz Michel and Gavin Price

Fritz Michel had spent years writing songs and performing under his own name but felt that he might achieve more with a close group of collaborators. The result is the band Young Allies, which issued its debut EP, Fingers Entwined, on July 24.

Joining Michel in the band are bassist Gavin Price, guitarist Tosh Sheridan, Isaac Gardner (drums) and Phil Kadet (keyboards and vocals) along with Shelly Bhushan on vocal harmonies. (In truth, nearly all the members contribute something in the vocal department).

The members also share a history of stage performance outside the musical world, especially around the experimental theatre company Elevator Repair Service (Michel has appeared on Broadway and in a variety of screen roles and is known for his mastery of accents).

Michel and Price recently discussed the collaborative nature of Young Allies, how being in a band intersects with the world of theatre, and why Chuck Berry remains an undeniably brilliant light in the world of rock ‘n’ roll.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen