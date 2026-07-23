Into Music: Mina Walker and Kelley Dugan

Mina Walker and Kelley Dugan formed Daisy The Great after meeting as acting majors at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. They soon began working on a musical but then abandoned the project and focused their energies on forming a band.

They issued their latest album, The Rubber Teeth Talk With Friends, on July 17.

Comprised of songs that appeared on their 2025 LP The Rubber Teeth Talk and now presented in reimagined form via contributions from Frankie Cosmos, Harmony Tividad (Girlpool), Ray Bull, Alexis Krauss (Sleigh Bells), Babehoven and more.

The pair recently spoke about the new recording, the origins of Daisy The Great, how their history in theatre has impacted their approach to music making, as well as a then-upcoming trip to China, where they performed three shows in July 2026.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen