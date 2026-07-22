Into Music: Sophie McComish and Annabel Blackman

Tally is the third album from Australian punk band Body Type and is out July 24 via King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s p(doom) Records.

Veering between post-punk and timeless garage pop, the LP stands as testament to the quartet’s creative ingenuity and penchant for sonic adventure. With lyrics that tackle a range of subjects, whether love and its various shades, fishing for compliments or the absurdities of daily life, the songs are delivered with an infectious energy that bodes well for Body Type’s growing reputation for inspirational live shows and a discography that already demonstrates the group’s willingness to embraces different facets of its broad imagination.

Produced by Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Tally is the one of the must-hear albums of the year.

Sophie McComish and Annabel Blackman recently spoke about the writing of the material and the friendships forged within the context of the band.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

