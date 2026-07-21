Into Music: Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill on Jeff Beck

Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill are the authors of Blow By Blow: The Jeff Beck Story (Da Capo), which examines the life and music of the legendary guitarist from his formative years to his final moments, drawing on interviews from friends and collaborators such as Jimmy Page, Johnny Depp, Clive Davis and many others.

Tolinski and Gill reveal several new details about Beck’s musical life and several long held beliefs about his career. Throughout, he’s surrounded by a wide array of musicians, including Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Terry Bozzio, and Jennifer Batten. The detailed accounts and clear prose are likely two of the reasons that The Telegraph recently proclaimed Blow By Blow the rock book of the year.

Tolinski and Gill, who are following up their bestselling work, Eruption: Conversations with Eddie Van Halen, recently discussed their goals in writing Blow By Blow, some of the revelations they encountered in the process, and how Beck distinguished himself from his peers and admirers.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

