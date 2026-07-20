Into Music: Sleepytime Gorilla Museum

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum celebrates 25 years as a band in 2026 with a major tour and, in the fall, the re-release of the group’s first three albums, Grand Opening and Closing (2001), Of Natural History (2004), and In Glorious Times (2007) for the first time on vinyl in the U.S. as part of a box set titled Triptych, which will be released October 30 via Avant Night and Joyful Noise Recordings.

At present, the group is comprised of original members Nils Frykdahl (guitar and flute), Carla Kihlstedt (violin and percussion guitar), Dan Rathbun (bass, Pedal Action Wiggler, Sledge hammer Dulcimer) and Michael “Iago” Mellender (guitar, trumpet, percussion, and an array of outlandish homemade musical devices such as the Electric Pancreas and the All New Lever-Action Lever). Drummer Wes Anderson, who previously played with Frykdhal, Kihlstedt, and Rathbun in the bands Idiot Flesh and Charming Hostess rounds out the current version of the group.

Rathbun, Mellender, Frykdahl, and Anderson all recently shared their thoughts on Sleepytime Gorilla Museum’s enduring appeal, the function of their homemade instruments, and how Anderson’s joining the band impacted the music.

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum performs at recordBar in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, July 25.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen