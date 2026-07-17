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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Martin Luther McCoy

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT
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Martin Luther McCoy is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer, actor and multidisciplinary artist who has toured with The Roots and collaborated with fellow artists such as Erykah Badu and Saul Williams.

His new album, Welcome Back Love, his first full-length release in 14 years, is out now.

He recently spoke about some of the lyrical themes on the record, especially the track, “Warmth of Other Suns,” as well as his family’s deep musical roots and what he sees as his purpose in life and music.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin