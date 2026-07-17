Into Music: Martin Luther McCoy

Martin Luther McCoy is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer, actor and multidisciplinary artist who has toured with The Roots and collaborated with fellow artists such as Erykah Badu and Saul Williams.

His new album, Welcome Back Love, his first full-length release in 14 years, is out now.

He recently spoke about some of the lyrical themes on the record, especially the track, “Warmth of Other Suns,” as well as his family’s deep musical roots and what he sees as his purpose in life and music.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen