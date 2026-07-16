Into Music: Lisa Molinaro

Lisa Molinaro is a composer, violist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist whose new album, Blind Trust, is out July 17. Drawing upon her diverse musical experiences—she was one half of Talkdemonic for over a decade and later joined Modest Mouse, performing live with the band and contributing to a series of studio recordings—and a rich emotional tapestry, Blind Trust is informed by everything from orchestral compositions to hardcore music.

Molinaro recently spoke about the making of Blind Trust, scoring the film Raging Midlife, and her determination to realize her artistic vision without compromise.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen