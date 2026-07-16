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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Lisa Molinaro

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 16, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Mary Luczycki

Lisa Molinaro is a composer, violist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist whose new album, Blind Trust, is out July 17. Drawing upon her diverse musical experiences—she was one half of Talkdemonic for over a decade and later joined Modest Mouse, performing live with the band and contributing to a series of studio recordings—and a rich emotional tapestry, Blind Trust is informed by everything from orchestral compositions to hardcore music.

Molinaro recently spoke about the making of Blind Trust, scoring the film Raging Midlife, and her determination to realize her artistic vision without compromise.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin