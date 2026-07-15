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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Glenn Morrow

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 15, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Our Final Album Vol.1 is the latest release by Glenn Morrow’s Cry For Help and is out July 17 via Bar/None Records. Now celebrating 40 years as a label, Bar/None was helmed by Morrow almost since its inception.

He recently spoke about his retirement from the business of releasing records by other people, his desire to continue making music with Cry For Help, and why it’s probably best to consider the outfit a rock ‘n’ roll band.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin