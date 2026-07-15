Into Music: Glenn Morrow

Our Final Album Vol.1 is the latest release by Glenn Morrow’s Cry For Help and is out July 17 via Bar/None Records. Now celebrating 40 years as a label, Bar/None was helmed by Morrow almost since its inception.

He recently spoke about his retirement from the business of releasing records by other people, his desire to continue making music with Cry For Help, and why it’s probably best to consider the outfit a rock ‘n’ roll band.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen