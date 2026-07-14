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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Sergio Vega

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 14, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Annette Rodriquez

Bassist Sergio Vega is a founding member of the legendary post-hardcore band Quicksand (and a former member of Deftones).

The latest Quicksand album, Bring On The Psychics, is out July 17 via Equal Vision Records. The 10 tracks which comprise the release are informed by a sense of immediacy that makes them ideal for live performance. That energy, along with lyrics and music that celebrate the power of the present, is but one reason that Bring On The Psychics is undeniably one of Quicksand’s finest efforts.

Vega recently spoke about the making of the album, how much of the material has already found its way into Quicksand’s live sets, how he came to choose bass as his instrument and the influence that Quicksand has had on other bands since its formation in 1990.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin