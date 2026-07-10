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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Matt Palka

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 10, 2026 at 2:00 PM CDT
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Matt Palka is a filmmaker, author and musician who left his small Ohio hometown to study acting and ultimately ended up on the journey of a lifetime, riding a bicycle from his homes state to California without fully understanding that he’d chosen the most difficult path between those two points.

His immersive audiobook, Moment in the Sun, recalls that journey. It and an accompanying LP of the same name feature songs from many of the key moments in Palka’s travels.

He recently discussed the journey he took after graduating college, his desire to create an audiobook that placed listeners on the handlebars of the bike he’d ridden, and why Moment in the Sun seems such an appropriate release for this time.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin