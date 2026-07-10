Into Music: Matt Palka

Matt Palka is a filmmaker, author and musician who left his small Ohio hometown to study acting and ultimately ended up on the journey of a lifetime, riding a bicycle from his homes state to California without fully understanding that he’d chosen the most difficult path between those two points.

His immersive audiobook, Moment in the Sun, recalls that journey. It and an accompanying LP of the same name feature songs from many of the key moments in Palka’s travels.

He recently discussed the journey he took after graduating college, his desire to create an audiobook that placed listeners on the handlebars of the bike he’d ridden, and why Moment in the Sun seems such an appropriate release for this time.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen