Into Music: BJ Warshaw (Parts & Labor)

Parts & Labor ends its 15-year hiatus on July 10 via the release of the ambitious and brave double album Set of All Sets. Founding members Dan Friel and BJ Warshaw return with the double drumming lineup of Joe Wong and Christopher Weingarten, embracing the power and peculiarities of this configuration and emerging with an album that demands close and repeated listens while also inspiring the listener to reflect on the cyclical nature of time and human nature, the process of aging, and the nature of community.

Warshaw recently spoke about the group’s decision to move forward with new music, whether mathematics has emotional qualities, and if the group will perform Set of All Sets in its entirety in the near future.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

