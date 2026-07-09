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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: BJ Warshaw (Parts & Labor)

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 9, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Parts & Labor ends its 15-year hiatus on July 10 via the release of the ambitious and brave double album Set of All Sets. Founding members Dan Friel and BJ Warshaw return with the double drumming lineup of Joe Wong and Christopher Weingarten, embracing the power and peculiarities of this configuration and emerging with an album that demands close and repeated listens while also inspiring the listener to reflect on the cyclical nature of time and human nature, the process of aging, and the nature of community.

Warshaw recently spoke about the group’s decision to move forward with new music, whether mathematics has emotional qualities, and if the group will perform Set of All Sets in its entirety in the near future.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin