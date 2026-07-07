Into Music: Megan Kane and Dylan Turner (Parker Barrow)

Megan Kane and Dylan Turner met in 2019 and found that they were both interested in taking their passion for music as far as possible. The couple, now married, have continued their dedication to live performance and the band that has been on an upward trajectory. Parker Barrow’s new album Hold The Mash is out July 17. Kane and Turner recently discussed the new album, their appreciation for their European fans, and how they fill the hours on those rare occasions when they find themselves in one place for more than a day or two at a time.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

