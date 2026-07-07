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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Megan Kane and Dylan Turner (Parker Barrow)

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT
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Megan Kane and Dylan Turner met in 2019 and found that they were both interested in taking their passion for music as far as possible. The couple, now married, have continued their dedication to live performance and the band that has been on an upward trajectory. Parker Barrow’s new album Hold The Mash is out July 17. Kane and Turner recently discussed the new album, their appreciation for their European fans, and how they fill the hours on those rare occasions when they find themselves in one place for more than a day or two at a time.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin