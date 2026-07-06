Into Music: Taylor Bickett

Nothing I Can’t Undo is the debut full length from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Taylor Bickett. Her 2022 song “Quarter Life Crisis” became a memorable part of the Tik Tok landscape, eventually earning 45 million streams.

The LP finds Bickett who, above all else, is a storyteller, examining the aftermath of relationships that sometimes seemed permanent but never were, the desire to embrace new situations and identities, and the power of being true to oneself. She recently spoke about the LP’s themes, about developing her artistic vision, and what she’s learned in the process of co-writing songs.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen