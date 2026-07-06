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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Taylor Bickett

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT
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Cooper Smith

Nothing I Can’t Undo is the debut full length from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Taylor Bickett. Her 2022 song “Quarter Life Crisis” became a memorable part of the Tik Tok landscape, eventually earning 45 million streams.

The LP finds Bickett who, above all else, is a storyteller, examining the aftermath of relationships that sometimes seemed permanent but never were, the desire to embrace new situations and identities, and the power of being true to oneself. She recently spoke about the LP’s themes, about developing her artistic vision, and what she’s learned in the process of co-writing songs.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin