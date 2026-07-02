© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Melanie Radford

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 2, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Travis Gillett

For the Sake of Stillness is the debut album from bassist and vocalist Melanie Radford (Built To Spill, Blood Lemon). With the haste and motion of constant touring demanding more of her time and more space in her life, Radford felt the need for quiet and reflection.

Taking long walks in cities and finding comfort in natural spaces and neighborhoods, Radford collected field recordings as she traveled, using them as foundations for compositions which spotlight her bass playing and vocals. The result is an album that never feels rushed and on which her voice and careful compositional choices create a space of comfort and solitude for listeners.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin