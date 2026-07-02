Into Music: Melanie Radford

For the Sake of Stillness is the debut album from bassist and vocalist Melanie Radford (Built To Spill, Blood Lemon). With the haste and motion of constant touring demanding more of her time and more space in her life, Radford felt the need for quiet and reflection.

Taking long walks in cities and finding comfort in natural spaces and neighborhoods, Radford collected field recordings as she traveled, using them as foundations for compositions which spotlight her bass playing and vocals. The result is an album that never feels rushed and on which her voice and careful compositional choices create a space of comfort and solitude for listeners.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen