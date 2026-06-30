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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Martin Selasco and Mike Gebhart (Terror/Cactus)

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT
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The new Terror/Cactus album, Colapso, is out now via Share It Music. The record is an exploration of systems, resistance and the motives and movements of the world that rest beneath the surface. Selasco has conceived the work as an opening point for new expression to emerge amid conversations about migration, cultural memory and resistance.

Born in Buenos Aires and raised in Miami, Selasco’s connection to music spans generations as his grandparents founded the Argentine label Music Hall in the 1950s. After the family immigrated to the U.S., his father started ANS Records, which brought Latin American music to worldwide audience.
Gebhart is a native of Cali, Columbia who has released several albums under his own name and whose unique drum and percussion work is central to the music heard on Colapso.

We discussed the origins of the music heard on the LP, the social and political power of music, and how Colapso reflects themes, hopes and fears of the planet at the present moment.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin