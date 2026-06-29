Into Music: Jules Batterman and Morgyn Payge (Julez and The Rollerz)

Dirty Little Rock 'N' Roller is the new album from the Los Angeles quartet Julez and The Rollerz. Produced by Alex Newport (Death Cab for Cutie, Bloc Party and The Mars Volta), the collection is populated by songs that find vocalist Jules Batterman reflecting on the passage of time, whether in relationships or in the context of individual identity.

Highlights among the instantly memorable tracks include the opening “Time,” “I Don’t Know You” (destined for a top spot on post-breakup playlists and late night drives), and the glam-inflected “I Need Love.” With searing guitar figures, prowling basslines and rhythms as well as choruses perfect for audience singalongs, the outfit has delivered a powerhouse of a summertime slab that’s anchored by “Hot Take.”

Conceived as a satire about musicians stuck in a time they were born decades too late for, the lyrics poke and prod at adherence to the cliches of a bygone era while the song builds from a crackling to blazing rock ‘n’ roll revelation that will quickly find you adding this quartet’s number to the speed dial on your rock ‘n’ roll phone.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen