Into Music: Joshua Fiedler

Joshua Fiedler (The Juliana Theory) says that he never wanted to make a solo record but after his family suffered a personal loss, he wrote a song that he sent to friends and soon found himself writing more music, ultimately resulting in the LP It’s Hard To Lie To Strangers, which he’s releasing under the name LOWREV.

With songs that explore themes of friendships no longer as present and vibrant as they once were (“Time Has Faded”), to his relationship with his son who has autism (“Smiles Light Up The Room”), to what it’s like to be an introvert in a profession seen as the ultimate display of extroversion (the title track), the record is a succinct and profound statement that ultimately celebrates the quiet but examined life and embracing the mysteries and reflections that come with it.

Recorded in his Greensburg, PA home, and mixed by Ali Chant (PJ Harvey, Mark Ronson, Soccer Mommy), It’s Hard To Lie To Strangers also features an awe-inspiring take on the 2009 La Roux song “Bulletproof.”

It’s Hard To Lie To Strangers is out June 26 via Equal Vision Records.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen