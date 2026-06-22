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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Devlin McCluskey

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 22, 2026 at 7:30 AM CDT
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Natali Hopkins

Devlin and The Harm is the new project from Devlin McCluskey (formerly of The Dead Ships). Ending a decade long absence from releasing music, the LP finds McCluskey writing about a number of deeply personal matters throughout a collection of songs that draw upon influences such as Fred Neil, Karen Dalton, and Damien Jurado.

Produced by Alex Newport (Death Cab For Cutie, Bloc Party), the self-titled debut from Devlin and The Harm is out now.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin