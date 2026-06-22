Into Music: Devlin McCluskey

Devlin and The Harm is the new project from Devlin McCluskey (formerly of The Dead Ships). Ending a decade long absence from releasing music, the LP finds McCluskey writing about a number of deeply personal matters throughout a collection of songs that draw upon influences such as Fred Neil, Karen Dalton, and Damien Jurado.

Produced by Alex Newport (Death Cab For Cutie, Bloc Party), the self-titled debut from Devlin and The Harm is out now.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

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