Into Music: Stephen Hunking

Stephen Hunking co-founded Hypnolovewheel in the New York City of 1986 alongside fellow guitarist Dave Ramirez and bassist Dan Cuddy. Drummer Peter Walsh soon joined the band after spotting an ad for “Drummers Wanted.”

The outfit soon gained attention and traction, amassing critical praise and an enthusiastic following. A trio of albums, Space Mountain (1991), Angel Food (1992), and Altered States (1993), all created in collaboration with producer/engineer Lou Giordano, brought further attention but the growing pressures of adulthood and differing interests spelled the end for the group.

They reunited in 2001 for a performance at an early Yo La Tengo Hanukkah show but continued to pursue other musical endeavors including Dew Claw, High Tunnels, The Special Pillow, Sleepyhead, Electostim, Grand Union, and XL Kings. Walsh passed in 2021, but Cuddy, Ramirez, and Hunking stayed in touch, eventually reclaiming the records they’d recorded for Alias Records.

With an inevitable reissue campaign gaining steam, a new compilation, titled Parallel Universe features 15 of Hypnolovewheel’s most memorable moments, as selected by Yo La Tengo’s James McNew.

The record arrives as a digital download via Bandcamp on June 19 (and, at the time of this writing, an extremely limited supply of vinyl copies are available too) and will also be available via digital streaming platforms.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen