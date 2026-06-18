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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Chris Stamey

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Lisa Lachot

Veteran guitarist/composer/producer Chris Stamey returns with Modernism, a collection of favorites from the songbooks of The Kinks, The Beatles, Rolling Stones, the Left Banke and a smattering of earlier Stamey compositions which receive new life on the collection.

Out June 19, the LP sees him joined by a wide range of collaborators, including Jon Wurster (The Mountain Goats), Pat Sansone (Wilco), the late Alex Chilton and the ever youthful Jody Stephens (both of Big Star). He’s also joined by his longtime bandmates in the dB’s for a rendition of “Waterloo Sunset.”

Stamey recently spoke about the making of the album, the impressive range of collaborators he’s surrounded himself with across the decades, and his future plans.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin