Into Music: Chris Stamey

Veteran guitarist/composer/producer Chris Stamey returns with Modernism, a collection of favorites from the songbooks of The Kinks, The Beatles, Rolling Stones, the Left Banke and a smattering of earlier Stamey compositions which receive new life on the collection.

Out June 19, the LP sees him joined by a wide range of collaborators, including Jon Wurster (The Mountain Goats), Pat Sansone (Wilco), the late Alex Chilton and the ever youthful Jody Stephens (both of Big Star). He’s also joined by his longtime bandmates in the dB’s for a rendition of “Waterloo Sunset.”

Stamey recently spoke about the making of the album, the impressive range of collaborators he’s surrounded himself with across the decades, and his future plans.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen