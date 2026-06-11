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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: David J

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 11, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Tracks From Attic Revisited is the new release from David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) and follows his triple 2024 archival record, Tracks From The Attic, which featured songs from over four decades of writing and recording. The ever prolific artist felt compelled to work on several of the songs again, re-writing lyrics and contemplating sounds that would move the material into the present no matter when the songs were conceived. He recently spoke about this new collection, the players he assembled for the recording, and snake hunting with the late William S. Burroughs.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin