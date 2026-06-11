Into Music: David J

Tracks From Attic Revisited is the new release from David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) and follows his triple 2024 archival record, Tracks From The Attic, which featured songs from over four decades of writing and recording. The ever prolific artist felt compelled to work on several of the songs again, re-writing lyrics and contemplating sounds that would move the material into the present no matter when the songs were conceived. He recently spoke about this new collection, the players he assembled for the recording, and snake hunting with the late William S. Burroughs.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen