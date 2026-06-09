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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Jon Langford

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 9, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Horrorble (Mekons Vs. Tony Maimone In Dub Conference) is the latest release from post punk veterans The Mekons and follows the 2025 release Horror with great fanfare and general curiosity as the recording is dub reimagining/reconstruction of the 2025 recording as helmed by longtime friend and cohort Tony Maimone (Pere Ubu).

Mekons co-founder Jon Langford recently spoke about the project and the various unorthodox methods the band has employed in making recordings in the past, the importance of dub in the context of music history, and the present day Mekons’ fanbase.

Both releases are available via Fire Records with the both LPs available as part of a two-CD set/digital download while the vinyl editions are offered as standalone efforts.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin