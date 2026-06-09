Into Music: Jon Langford

Horrorble (Mekons Vs. Tony Maimone In Dub Conference) is the latest release from post punk veterans The Mekons and follows the 2025 release Horror with great fanfare and general curiosity as the recording is dub reimagining/reconstruction of the 2025 recording as helmed by longtime friend and cohort Tony Maimone (Pere Ubu).

Mekons co-founder Jon Langford recently spoke about the project and the various unorthodox methods the band has employed in making recordings in the past, the importance of dub in the context of music history, and the present day Mekons’ fanbase.

Both releases are available via Fire Records with the both LPs available as part of a two-CD set/digital download while the vinyl editions are offered as standalone efforts.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen