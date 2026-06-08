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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Bob Bert

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 8, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Bob Bert’s singular percussion notions have populated a wide variety of recordings and stages since the 1980s. He appears on Sonic Youth recordings such Confusion Is Sex and Bad Moon Rising, was a member of noise rock/garage rock merchants Pussy Galore, alongside Jon Spencer who he later played with in Jon Spencer and The HITMakers, and also toured and recorded with the Lydia Lunch Retrovirus.

His first release as a solo artist, Beach Bongo Bloodbath, is out June 12 via the venerable Bar/None imprint.

Produced by Bert and Marc C (Live Skull), the album features guest appearances from Julia Cafritz (Pussy Galore, Free Kitten) and Mary Hanley (Bunny X). Bert recently spoke about making the album, how his career in music was largely accidental, and why there are no guitars or bass on Beach Bongo Bloodbath.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin