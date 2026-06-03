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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Johnny Iquana

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 3, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Johnny Iquana has been making music with The Claudettes since 2010, issuing a series of eclectic and memorable albums, the latest of which is titled Garage Glamour. Out June 5 on Chicago’s Pravda records, the LP marks the first full-length recording with vocalist Rachel Williams, who joined the group in 2023.

Garage Glamour’s appeal is that it conjures images of a place where the distance between Pennywise and The Threepenny Opera, Cole Porter and Steven Tyler, Brecht and The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band closes and they all get down to the sounds of a young Herman Blount moments before a police raid finds them shuffled off to the confines of the carceral walls of genre.

Iquana, who has lately been involved in scoring the TV series The Bear with his longtime friend and musical partner JQ, recently spoke about the LP, the continued evolution of The Claudettes, and that pesky word algorithm.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin