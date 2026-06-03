Into Music: Johnny Iquana

Johnny Iquana has been making music with The Claudettes since 2010, issuing a series of eclectic and memorable albums, the latest of which is titled Garage Glamour. Out June 5 on Chicago’s Pravda records, the LP marks the first full-length recording with vocalist Rachel Williams, who joined the group in 2023.

Garage Glamour’s appeal is that it conjures images of a place where the distance between Pennywise and The Threepenny Opera, Cole Porter and Steven Tyler, Brecht and The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band closes and they all get down to the sounds of a young Herman Blount moments before a police raid finds them shuffled off to the confines of the carceral walls of genre.

Iquana, who has lately been involved in scoring the TV series The Bear with his longtime friend and musical partner JQ, recently spoke about the LP, the continued evolution of The Claudettes, and that pesky word algorithm.

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