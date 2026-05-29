Into Music: JP Soars

JP Soars has performed in a broad range of musical settings throughout his storied musical career and his new album with vocalist, songwriter, and violinist Anne Harris, Gypsy Blue Revue provides us with a new glimpse of his prodigious talents as a collaborator and performer. Soars recently spoke about the album, which is out now via Forty Below Records, his work with Harris, and one of the more unexpected chapters in his musical life.

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