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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: JP Soars

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 29, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Laura Carbone

JP Soars has performed in a broad range of musical settings throughout his storied musical career and his new album with vocalist, songwriter, and violinist Anne Harris, Gypsy Blue Revue provides us with a new glimpse of his prodigious talents as a collaborator and performer. Soars recently spoke about the album, which is out now via Forty Below Records, his work with Harris, and one of the more unexpected chapters in his musical life.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin