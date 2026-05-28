Into Music: Jim Ward

Cut A Silhouette is sixth full length album from Sparta. Produced by J. Robbins, the LP captures the trio sounding revitalized, thinking forward, and unapologetically setting the tone for things to come. Ward recently discussed the making of the album, how he didn’t initially expect that his music career would take off, and what he sees for his own future and the future of the band.

Cut A Silhouette is out May 29 via Equal Vision/Dine Alone.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen