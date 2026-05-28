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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Jim Ward

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 28, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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John Carluccio

Cut A Silhouette is sixth full length album from Sparta. Produced by J. Robbins, the LP captures the trio sounding revitalized, thinking forward, and unapologetically setting the tone for things to come. Ward recently discussed the making of the album, how he didn’t initially expect that his music career would take off, and what he sees for his own future and the future of the band.

Cut A Silhouette is out May 29 via Equal Vision/Dine Alone.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin