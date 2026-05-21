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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Stephen Pedersen

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 21, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Audrey Hertel

Criteria returns May 22 with the album SEIZE!, its first since 2020. Released via Spartan Records and produced by Matt Bayless (Pearl Jam, Foxing, Mastodon), the record finds the Omaha outfit in fine form with tuneful, adventurous songs such as “Be The Spark,” “Embrace The Strange” and “Lean Out” marking Criteria’s continued evolution and incomparable ability to craft hooks that encourage listener’s to engage in personal reflection while bobbing their heads in praise of the LP’s plentiful supply of heavy riffs and thoughtful, emotive lyrics.

Criteria frontman Stephen Pedersen recently spoke about that riff intensity heard on SEIZE!, his primary, guitar, and the events and experiences that shaped the lyrical content heard across the album’s lean, impactful 12 songs.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin