Into Music: Stephen Pedersen

Criteria returns May 22 with the album SEIZE!, its first since 2020. Released via Spartan Records and produced by Matt Bayless (Pearl Jam, Foxing, Mastodon), the record finds the Omaha outfit in fine form with tuneful, adventurous songs such as “Be The Spark,” “Embrace The Strange” and “Lean Out” marking Criteria’s continued evolution and incomparable ability to craft hooks that encourage listener’s to engage in personal reflection while bobbing their heads in praise of the LP’s plentiful supply of heavy riffs and thoughtful, emotive lyrics.

Criteria frontman Stephen Pedersen recently spoke about that riff intensity heard on SEIZE!, his primary, guitar, and the events and experiences that shaped the lyrical content heard across the album’s lean, impactful 12 songs.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen