© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Lawrence Gowan

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 20, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy ABC-PR.

Lawrence Gowan joined Styx in 1999 and continues to serve as the venerable outfit’s frontman as the outfit performs roughly 100 shows per year. Styx’s most recent studio outing, Circling From Above, was released in 2025 and demonstrates the continued power and prowess of a group that has been creating and releasing music since the 1970s.

Gowan, who continues to enjoy a successful solo career outside Styx, recently discussed finding his voice as a songwriter and performer, the return of his friends in both Rush and Triumph, and the everlasting power of the words Mach Schau.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin