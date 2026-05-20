Into Music: Lawrence Gowan

Lawrence Gowan joined Styx in 1999 and continues to serve as the venerable outfit’s frontman as the outfit performs roughly 100 shows per year. Styx’s most recent studio outing, Circling From Above, was released in 2025 and demonstrates the continued power and prowess of a group that has been creating and releasing music since the 1970s.

Gowan, who continues to enjoy a successful solo career outside Styx, recently discussed finding his voice as a songwriter and performer, the return of his friends in both Rush and Triumph, and the everlasting power of the words Mach Schau.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen