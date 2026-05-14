Into Music: Teddy Thompson

Never Be The Same is the latest release from acclaimed singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson and is out May 15 via the Royal Potato Family label. Thompson’s singular voice as a writer and singer are on full display across the collection as he fuses contemporary sensibilities and timeless elements on a batch of songs that recall a bygone era of pure, heartfelt songwriting. With foots firmly planted in both the worlds of country and soul, Thompson once more demonstrates that there is no other living songwriter quite like him. We discussed his writing process, his thoughts on the music press, and the financial realities of the music business in 2026.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

You can hear music from Teddy Thompson throughout the month of May on Strange Currency, Monday-Friday from 8 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. on 89.1 KMUW.