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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Kenny Wayne Shepherd

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT
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Kenny Wayne Shepherd cut tracks for his debut album, Ledbetter Heights, while still a high school student, perhaps unaware of the impact the songs on that album would have in the coming years. Since then, the musician has established himself as one of the premiere voices of blues-inspired music, amassing millions in album sales and influencing a broad range of musicians. Shepherd has been celebrating the recording by performing it in full on his current tour and, on May 8, he released a new version of the landmark album, titled Ledbetter Heights (30th Anniversary Sessions).

We spoke last fall, not long after Shepherd had wound down dates with one of his musical heroes, blues legend Bobby Rush. We discussed the original recording sessions as well as what went into the new version of Ledbetter Heights.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin