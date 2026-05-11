Into Music: Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Kenny Wayne Shepherd cut tracks for his debut album, Ledbetter Heights, while still a high school student, perhaps unaware of the impact the songs on that album would have in the coming years. Since then, the musician has established himself as one of the premiere voices of blues-inspired music, amassing millions in album sales and influencing a broad range of musicians. Shepherd has been celebrating the recording by performing it in full on his current tour and, on May 8, he released a new version of the landmark album, titled Ledbetter Heights (30th Anniversary Sessions).

We spoke last fall, not long after Shepherd had wound down dates with one of his musical heroes, blues legend Bobby Rush. We discussed the original recording sessions as well as what went into the new version of Ledbetter Heights.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen