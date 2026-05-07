Into Music: Chris Cresswell

Chris Cresswell is vocalist and guitarist for the veteran Canadian punk rock band The Flatliners. The outfit’s latest album, Cold World, is out May 8 via Equal Vision/Dine Alone Records. Succinct, power-filled, and buoyed by unforgettable hooks and melodies as well as lyrics that are as thought-provoking as they are memorable, the LP demonstrates once more that there’s no other band quite like The Flatliners and that their creative powers seem only to increase with each successive album. Cresswell recently shed some light on his creative process, including the power of revision and the reasons why you might want to hang onto early drafts.

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