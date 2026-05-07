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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Chris Cresswell

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 7, 2026 at 6:20 AM CDT
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Riley Taylor

Chris Cresswell is vocalist and guitarist for the veteran Canadian punk rock band The Flatliners. The outfit’s latest album, Cold World, is out May 8 via Equal Vision/Dine Alone Records. Succinct, power-filled, and buoyed by unforgettable hooks and melodies as well as lyrics that are as thought-provoking as they are memorable, the LP demonstrates once more that there’s no other band quite like The Flatliners and that their creative powers seem only to increase with each successive album. Cresswell recently shed some light on his creative process, including the power of revision and the reasons why you might want to hang onto early drafts.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin