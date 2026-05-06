Into Music: Dan Tedesco

Dan Tedesco was born in Chicago and raised on a rich tapestry of music that informed his own singing, songwriting and performances. Now based in Iowa, he has carved a remarkable path for himself as independent artist, recognizing that the nature of how we listen to and interact with music and musicians continues evolving.

Tedesco recently discussed his approach to touring, engaging (or not) with streaming music platforms, and the founding of his own music channel, DTMC.

His latest single, “Big, Wide World,” is out now.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen