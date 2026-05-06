© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Dan Tedesco

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy photo

Dan Tedesco was born in Chicago and raised on a rich tapestry of music that informed his own singing, songwriting and performances. Now based in Iowa, he has carved a remarkable path for himself as independent artist, recognizing that the nature of how we listen to and interact with music and musicians continues evolving.

Tedesco recently discussed his approach to touring, engaging (or not) with streaming music platforms, and the founding of his own music channel, DTMC.

His latest single, “Big, Wide World,” is out now.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin