Into Music: Luke Winslow-King

Luke Winslow-King’s latest album is Coast of Light, a collection of songs that captures the singer-songwriter’s seamless eclecticism and razor-sharp observations about the world around him. His tenth album overall, the LP finds the former Michigan resident exploring a wide range of emotions and situations that never feel inauthentic and speak to the reach of both his imagination and lived experience.

Now living in Spain, Winslow-King discussed how he is forever finding new things within the song’s he’s written, his connection with his audience, and why he’s always keen to record songs quickly in the studio.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen