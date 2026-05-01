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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Luke Winslow-King

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Carlos Larrando

Luke Winslow-King’s latest album is Coast of Light, a collection of songs that captures the singer-songwriter’s seamless eclecticism and razor-sharp observations about the world around him. His tenth album overall, the LP finds the former Michigan resident exploring a wide range of emotions and situations that never feel inauthentic and speak to the reach of both his imagination and lived experience.

Now living in Spain, Winslow-King discussed how he is forever finding new things within the song’s he’s written, his connection with his audience, and why he’s always keen to record songs quickly in the studio.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin