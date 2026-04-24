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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Blake Christiana

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 24, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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ERIC RAYBURN

North Carolina’s Yarn has just released the album Saturday Night Sermons. In many ways the record reflects songwriter Blake Christiana’s sense of optimism and goodwill. With literary-quality lyrics and musical settings that inspire moments of solemnity and the urge to dance with abandon, the collection demonstrates that Yarn remains a band dedicated to the elevation of the human spirit and an appreciation for all corners of the human condition.

Christiana recently spoke about shifting his mental outlook, how a stable home life has aided his career, and how he and his wife found their current home thanks to a dream.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin