Into Music: Blake Christiana

North Carolina’s Yarn has just released the album Saturday Night Sermons. In many ways the record reflects songwriter Blake Christiana’s sense of optimism and goodwill. With literary-quality lyrics and musical settings that inspire moments of solemnity and the urge to dance with abandon, the collection demonstrates that Yarn remains a band dedicated to the elevation of the human spirit and an appreciation for all corners of the human condition.

Christiana recently spoke about shifting his mental outlook, how a stable home life has aided his career, and how he and his wife found their current home thanks to a dream.

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