Into Music: Vinnie Caruana

THE HORROR SHOW is the latest album from New York City’s I AM THE AVALANCHE. The veteran act's first release in six years, the LP is informed in part by the sudden death of vocalist Vinnie Caruana’s best friend.

Throughout, the group leans into brevity for maximum emotional and musical impact, revealing a powerful and cathartic statement that deftly balances light and darkness.

THE HORROR SHOW is out April 10 via the Equal Vision label although the band has already begun touring in support of the album.

Caruana recently spoke about writing the album, why he’s been eager to share this new music with audiences, and the story behind one of the album’s most arresting lyrics.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

