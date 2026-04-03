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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Ryan Sollee

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM CDT
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Portland, Oregon's The Builders and The Butchers return with their first album in four years, Hell & High Water.

Ryan Sollee is the songwriter, vocalist and guitarist for the Portland, Oregon-based band The Builders and The Butchers. The group’s latest album, its first in four years, Hell & High Water, is out now. In this conversation, Sollee discusses the social and political climate in which the songs on the new album were conceived, how the band has navigated life as touring outfit while having families, and what he hopes for the future of The Builders and The Butchers.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin