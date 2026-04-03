Into Music: Ryan Sollee

Ryan Sollee is the songwriter, vocalist and guitarist for the Portland, Oregon-based band The Builders and The Butchers. The group’s latest album, its first in four years, Hell & High Water, is out now. In this conversation, Sollee discusses the social and political climate in which the songs on the new album were conceived, how the band has navigated life as touring outfit while having families, and what he hopes for the future of The Builders and The Butchers.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen