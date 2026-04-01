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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: deary

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM CDT
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Josh Hight

London, England’s deary release their album Birding on April 3 via the Bella Union label. Consisting of Ben Easton (guitar), Dottie Cockram (vocals, guitar) and Harry Catchpole (drums), the group takes inspiration from acts such as the Cocteau Twins, My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive, while adding to that melancholy and deep-reaching conversation rather than repeating well-known elements of the ongoing conversation. An emotionally, musically, and intellectually satisfying album, Birding suggest that deary’s flight is just beginning.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin