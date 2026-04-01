Into Music: deary

London, England’s deary release their album Birding on April 3 via the Bella Union label. Consisting of Ben Easton (guitar), Dottie Cockram (vocals, guitar) and Harry Catchpole (drums), the group takes inspiration from acts such as the Cocteau Twins, My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive, while adding to that melancholy and deep-reaching conversation rather than repeating well-known elements of the ongoing conversation. An emotionally, musically, and intellectually satisfying album, Birding suggest that deary’s flight is just beginning.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen