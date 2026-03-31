Into Music: Verity Susman and Matthew Simms

Verity Susman and Matthew Simms are the English duo known as Memorials. Their new album is All Clouds Bring Not Rain. Recorded at a studio inside a barn, deep in the woods of southwestern France, the LP recalls the sounds of Can, Canterbury progressive rock, Northern Soul, and more.

Not fully a snapshot of how things once were, the record instead considers what might be if music makers taped more into the happy accidents found when experimenting with unlikely settings and sounds found not through the latest technology but through the machines and instruments of the past. The pair discussed the making of the album as well as their appreciation for unexpected moments within the creative process.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

