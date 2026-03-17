Into Music: Drew Miller

Formed 43 years ago, Minneapolis Celtic punk band Boiled in Lead will release its latest album, King of the Dogwoods, on March 20. The new record offers listeners a wide range of sounds that appeal to fans of Americana, World, and Cajun, reaching into songs old and new. The band’s Drew Miller recently discussed the group’s history, its present status, and its future.

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