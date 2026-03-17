© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Drew Miller

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Darrell Eager

Boiled in Lead's Drew Miller reflects on 43 years of the band's history and its latest album.

Formed 43 years ago, Minneapolis Celtic punk band Boiled in Lead will release its latest album, King of the Dogwoods, on March 20. The new record offers listeners a wide range of sounds that appeal to fans of Americana, World, and Cajun, reaching into songs old and new. The band’s Drew Miller recently discussed the group’s history, its present status, and its future.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin