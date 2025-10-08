Into Music: Lucas Ward

At the core of The Silver Snails is the husband-and-wife duo of Lucas Ward and Elisa Fantini (their children are also deeply involved in the creative process), who are based in Romagna, Italy but with deep ties to Portland, Oregon. The outfit has just released its sophomore LP, Speed of Light, which was more than 10 years in the making, something Ward suggests came down to his goal of releasing the best album he possibly could. The record features primarily original tunes but the group also covered The Buggles classic “Video Killed The Radio Star.”

Ward recently spoke about the making of Speed of Light, the wide range of influences to be heard in the music of The Silver Snails, and the importance of embracing muses when you find them.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen