Into Music: Chuck Granata talks Frank Sinatra

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 3, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Courtesy Chuck Granata.

Chuck Granata is a globally respected Frank Sinatra historian, author and producer, having penned the much lauded work Sessions With Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and The Art of Recording. He presently hosts Sinatra Standard Time on KSDS-FM in San Diego and served as producer for Nancy Sinatra’s weekly Nancy for Frank radio program on SiriusXM from 2007 to 2021.

Issued by Sing, At The Hollywood Bowl 1943-1948 is out October 3, and features extensive liner notes from Granata. This set is the first of three which will arrive by 2026. The other sets are Christmas on the Air, and the five LP deluxe box, Long Ago, Far Away, consisting of live recordings and radio broadcasts recorded between 1943 and 1951.

Granata recently spoke about the significance of Sinatra’s appearance at the Hollywood bowl, the singer’s emotional understanding of music, and why we’re listening to the vocalist over a century after his birthday.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
