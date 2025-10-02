Into Music: Allen Epley

BELIEVEYOUME is the latest album from Kansas City’s Shiner. The record reveals yet another remarkable stride forward in musicality, composition, and lyrical themes with songs that dive into the territories of aging, the precariousness of romantic relationships and the post-COVID, post-human zeitgeist. The band’s Allen Epley recently spoke about the writing and recording of the album, how the group has changed since its earliest days, and how he and his bandmates continue to break new ground both in their music and their interpersonal relationships.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen