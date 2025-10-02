© 2025 KMUW
Into Music

Into Music: Allen Epley

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
BELIEVEYOUME is the latest album from Kansas City’s Shiner. The record reveals yet another remarkable stride forward in musicality, composition, and lyrical themes with songs that dive into the territories of aging, the precariousness of romantic relationships and the post-COVID, post-human zeitgeist. The band’s Allen Epley recently spoke about the writing and recording of the album, how the group has changed since its earliest days, and how he and his bandmates continue to break new ground both in their music and their interpersonal relationships.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
